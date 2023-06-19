Springfield marks Juneteenth with flag raising, concert

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For many people, the Juneteenth celebrations look like a day of remembrance, while for others, that could look like activism or maybe even artistic expression. However, what about combining all of those into one big celebration? That’s exactly what the city of Springfield did on Monday.

City leaders, community activists, and many residents from across western Massachusetts gathered at the steps of Springfield City Hall and celebrated together with a flag raising ceremony.

State Representative Bud Williams told Western Mass News that, for him, Juneteenth is about making sure younger generations know what happened back in 1865, so they keep the stories alive through generations to come.

“So, we want to make sure young people remember their history, the country remembers their history. There’s a mood and a mood in this country to eliminate, to eliminate history, creative thinking, eliminate Black people and brown people…erase them from the history books. Would that be right? No. This is American history,” Williams explained.

To continue the celebrations, just steps away from city hall, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra hosted a first-ever Juneteenth concert. Tickets were free, but in order to attend, you had to have them in hand. The 2,000 people who enjoyed the sold-out show could hear the voices from members of the Springfield Symphony Chorus, the Avery Sharpe Quartet, and Springfield’s Extended Family Choir.

Many of the people there shared with Western Mass News the different reasons they were excited for the concert.

“Well, all of my family is going. It’s literally a community event. All of my aunts and uncles, cousins are going to be here and so they encouraged me to come out and I’m excited to be here for it,” said Andrea Miller of Springfield.

“The soloists. I’m really excited. We’ve never been here before, so it’s all new and why not, right?” added Deandrea and Jeffrey Paul of East Longmeadow.

Organizers from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra told Western Mass News that they were grateful for the support of the community and that although this was the first time, they are looking forward to bringing back the Juneteenth concert year after year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.