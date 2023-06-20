60 lbs. of marijuana, 31 lbs. of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized in West Springfield

West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023
West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023(Massachusetts State Police)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police, along with the West Springfield Police, executed a search warrant in West Springfield last Tuesday that yielded large amounts of cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and marijuana, as well as ecstasy, edibles, and four firearms.

18-year-old Maxwell Lacus and 51-year-old Kathleen Pare, both of West Springfield, were arrested on narcotics and weapons charges.

The search was a result of an ongoing investigation.

Troopers and officers found approximately 700 grams of suspected cocaine, 31 lbs. of mushrooms, approximately 25 grams of MDMA, approximately 60 lbs. of marijuana, and a large quantity of THC edible products.

Multiple guns and ammunition were also found, as well as $40,000 in cash.

Both suspects face numerous drug and gun-related charges.

