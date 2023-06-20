Amherst hosts Juneteenth Jubilee on town common

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People all across the Bay State and the nation celebrated Juneteenth, a relatively new federal holiday that has a history of more than a century, on Monday.

From Hampshire to Hampden County, people of all ages celebrated Juneteenth this holiday weekend.

“It’s Juneteenth. It’s just a celebration of Black excellence, Black love, and Black products and Black businesses,” said Tiffany Joseph, owner of Grounded in Wellness 365.

The nation’s newest federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States when enslaved people in Texas were freed more than two years after the signing of the emancipation proclamation. More than a century and a half later, President Biden recognized the day as a federal holiday in 2021, but Western Mass News spoke with Jidieda Douglas, who said she’s been celebrating Juneteenth much longer than that.

“I’ve done this before it became a national holiday, living in South Carolina. Understanding the history of it and how it important it is. Even though it was happening in Galveston, Texas, it has a big impact in the south, especially where I am in South Carolina,” Douglas noted.

Douglas took her two sons to the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee on the Amherst town common where she and others danced, enjoyed live performances, and supported local Black-owned vendors on Monday. Douglas said it’s important to her to teach her kids about the day.

“It’s one of the holidays that I’m glad that is well known, well celebrated, and it’s also about families getting together and getting to see each other. It is a small minority class here, so being here and having that oneness, that cooperation and just being able to celebrate. It’s just like one big happy family,” Douglas added.

Over in Hampden County, just steps away from Springfield city hall, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra hosted a first-ever Juneteenth concert. Two thousand people enjoyed the sold-out show where they heard from the Springfield Symphony Chorus, the Avery Sharpe Quartet, and Springfield’s Extended Family Choir. Western Mass News caught up with some of the concertgoers on what brought them to the show.

“Well, all of my family is going. It’s literally a community event. All of my aunts and uncles cousins are going to be here and so they encouraged me to come out and I’m excited to be here for it,” said Deandrea and Jeffrey Paul.

For others, Monday was a day of remembrance. For State Representative Bud Williams, the holiday is about keeping history alive.

“We want to make sure young people remember their history, the country remembers their history. There’s a mood and a mood in this country to eliminate, to eliminate history, creative thinking, eliminate Black people and brown people…erase them from the history books. Would that be right? No, this is American history,” Williams added.

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a state holiday in Massachusetts in 2020. There are still about 20 states that have not recognized the day on a state level.

