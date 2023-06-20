Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
1 person hospitalized following West Springfield crash
1 person hospitalized following West Springfield crash
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 1 person dead following shooting on State Street in Springfield
Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Holyoke Police search for a missing man
Jacob Burdick
Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting report in Norwalk, Ohio, on Friday. A 2-year-old fatally shot...
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom, police say
Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown at the...
Florida deputy’s face went ‘blank’ during school massacre, security guard testifies
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Coast Guard says extensive search has yielded no sign of missing sub bound for Titanic site
Ashanty Rivera
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager