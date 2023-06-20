Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

