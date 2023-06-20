Getting Answers: how Hunter Biden plea will affect president’s reelection campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from local experts on what the Hunter Biden plea deal means for President Biden’s campaign going forward.

Local experts we spoke with told Western Mass News how President Biden’s opponents will try to use this case to throw a wrench into the president’s re-election campaign.

Hunter Biden is planning to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges and strike a deal with federal prosecutors to dismiss a charge of felony gun possession while being a user of illegal drugs. The case has been making headlines since 2018 and has been a hot-button topic for President Joe Biden and his political opponents.

Public relations specialist Anthony Cignoli told Western Mass News that while family legal issues have affected presidents in the past, the Hunter Biden case is unique in American history.

“We have in the past. You got to go way back into history to the time of U.S. Grant and others, there is enough there to compare with other presidents,” Cignoli said. “Even Jimmy Carter with his affable, but rascal brother Billy, but this is different. This is a lot more serious. The issues that are being talked about, that Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to, play right into the political discourse in the upcoming campaign.”

Cignoli added that, for President Biden, Democrat and Republican presidential challengers are likely to use this case to win political points on the debate stage.

“It gives fuel to Republicans to say, ‘Hey, wait a second,’ five years to come to this deal on tax evasion, and even bigger, the gun charge, which I would say might have a whole life of its own,” he said.

Western New England University History Professor John Baick told Western Mass News that it is a case former president Donald Trump will definitely try to use to his advantage in a presidential race rematch versus the president. He said that, in fact, it is a strategy the Trump campaign used to win the Oval Office in 2016.

“The topic of investigating Hillary Clinton was a major campaign issue that was no longer talked about after President Trump was elected because Hillary Clinton stopped being a factor in American life,” Professor Baick said. “It just wasn’t an issue.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyers said that it is unlikely he will serve prison time as a result of pleading guilty to the charges. However, he will be subject to 2 years of probation in exchange for getting the felony firearm charge dismissed.

