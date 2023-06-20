Getting Answers: Mass. Pike missing exit 46 after extensive exit renumbering project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Western Mass News employee sent in a picture of a sign on the Mass. Pike which may leave you guessing where to make your next turn.

When family and friends from faraway places visit their loved ones in western Massachusetts, they may find themselves in a strange new place, needing to navigate to and from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Or, maybe it is where you will board a flight this summer to begin the vacation of your dreams, but not if one sign has something to say about it.

“I think there’s no exit there,” said Nigdania Garcia of Springfield. “There’s no exit 46.”

“Right off the bat, I can see that the exit numbers are different,” added David Pfeifer of Agawam.

A picture of the sign, sent in by a Western Mass News employee, lists exit 46 as the exit to connect on I-91 south to reach Bradley International Airport. So, we jumped in the car to check it out for ourselves, and you can, too. It is located on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike, just after the exit for Route 33 in Chicopee.

Sure enough, immediately after the sign, we began looking for exit 46, only to find exit 45 leading directly to I-91.

“That’s my airport, so yeah, I would like to see it fixed,” Pfeifer told us. “I mean, come on, what do we pay you guys for?”

“Somebody fix it,” Garcia added.

A statewide exit renumbering project was completed nearly two years ago by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation with exits on the Pike listed by miles from west to east. So, we wanted to know – where is Exit 46?

Turns out, there is no exit 46. The next time you go wheels up, you may want to have a co-pilot or a backup navigation system to lead the way.

We reached out to MassDOT for comment, however, and they said they are looking into the situation.

