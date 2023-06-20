Hooplandia could lead to busy weekend for West Springfield businesses

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just days away from the Hooplandia basketball tournament tipping off at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, which could mean a big weekend for local businesses.

The three-on-three tournament is starting this weekend and the family and staff at Mamma Mia’s Pizzeria, located just across the street from the event, are hyped up.

“We’re huge sports fans, big fans. To bring something like this to just across the street is awesome, Hall of Fame right down the street. Basketball is kind of born into Springfield’s blood, so I think it’s pretty awesome that they’re doing events like this,” said Leonardo Alfarone

This is a brand-new event that is expected to welcome hundreds of basketball fans and have at least 1,000 players with the hope of its first year making it the second largest three-on-three tournament in North America. That could also mean big business for restaurants in and around West Springfield. Alfarone said weekend events at the fairgrounds are usually a big boost for business and expects more of the same for this time around.

“We’re just expecting a lot of people from a lot of different places. Hopefully, they’ll check out our some or a couple of the restaurants around here,” Alfarone added.

Alfarone said Mamma Mia’s has been in business for 15 years, but they has been in its current location for the last two years. He said being right across the street from the fairgrounds has helped with more business.

“There’s a lot more we can do at this space, a lot more to the area, and a lot more people that we can have in and help out,” Alfarone noted.

Whether it is for pizza or pasta, those at the pizzeria promise this weekend will be a slam dunk.

“Come on down for some good food, have some drinks, and have yourself a time this weekend,” Alfarone said.

Mamma Mia’s is looking forward to welcoming participants and spectators during tournament weekend.

The restaurant will be open during the first two days of the tournament from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

