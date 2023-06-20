Jimmy Eat World to perform at The Big E this fall

Jim Adkins, left, and Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond...
Jim Adkins, left, and Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Saturday March 19, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Another act has been announced for The Big E Arena for this year’s Big E fair.

Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that Jimmy Eat World will take the stage on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guest Palehound.

Tickets to the show, which include fair admission when purchased online before the show date, will go on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. on thebige.com.

