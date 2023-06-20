Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground closed for summer season

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Tuesday that the campground at the Mohawk Trail State Forest will be closed for the summer season effective immediately so the grounds can undergo repairs.

According to DCR, improvements to the water system and campground infrastructure will also be made in addition to the repairs. Officials said that the work will include installing, connecting, and testing a new well and waterlines, replacing building roofs, and making repairs to the Civilian Conservation Corps-era (CCC) cabins.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks with a goal to reopen in November for the winter camping season.

Day-use areas including activities like hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking, satellite sites, and interpretive services will remain open and run as usual.

