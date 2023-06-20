Pathfinder Tech student identified as victim of Palmer tractor-trailer accident

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes Street in Palmer Tuesday afternoon.
By Maria Wilson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the high school student killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Palmer down the street from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School last week.

The victim has been identified as Mary Collins. Authorities said that the 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical School student was pulling out of the school when she was hit and killed by an oncoming tractor-trailer last Tuesday afternoon.

Pathfinder Tech’s superintendent Eric Duda told Western Mass News that Mary was a South Hadley resident who was in the school’s collision repair and refinishing program.

As the community heals from the tragedy, a family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help Mary’s parents with the unexpected funeral costs. The collection has already raised more than $27,000, well surpassing the original $10,000 goal.

According to that same GoFundMe page, a celebration of life in honor of Mary will be held next week in Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

