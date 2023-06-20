Police investigating shooting on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 600 block of State Street around 5 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

