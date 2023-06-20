Residents call on Springfield leaders to address gun violence after 2 weekend shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pair of shootings in Springfield over the holiday weekend is adding to the list of violent crimes seen in the city over the past couple of weeks.

We spoke with city residents on Tuesday, who are calling for answers from local leaders to help fight back against gun violence.

“Normally, we don’t see all that many here compared to the larger cities, but it does make you feel uncomfortable when you have more shootings,” said resident Tim Noonan.

One shooting occurred near the Student Prince and the Fort, where Springfield Police reported that one person was left injured after gunshots rang out in the city’s downtown.

The other shooting took place Monday on State Street. Springfield Police reported that one man is dead after being treated for serious gunshot wounds at Baystate Medical Center.

Springfield residents we spoke with said that they want local leaders to step up to stop the shootings.

“The kids are frustrated; they need something new. ,” said resident Brooklyn Reed. “Maybe if people branch out and get them to other areas, then it would be different.”

“They need to give kids more stuff like that to give kids a place to go after school, a place where they can make something and do something more constructive with their time,” added resident Morgan Benway.

We took their concerns to Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown, who told Western Mass News that he plans to propose different solutions to fight back against gun violence.

“I really want to get more proactive in addressing gun violence, working with the mayor and state officials,” said Councilor Brown. “I believe no one truly has an answer, not even myself. It’s going to have to be a collective effort and a call to action as far as the community, politicians, clergy, teachers, therapists, and the community itself.”

Springfield Police are asking anyone with any information on these shootings to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau.

