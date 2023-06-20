Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that Ashanty Rivera, 14, refused to return home after visiting Adams Park on Wilbraham Road on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

