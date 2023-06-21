Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023
60 lbs. of marijuana, 31 lbs. of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized in West Springfield
Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western...
Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground closed for summer season
Officials have identified the high school student killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Palmer...
Pathfinder Tech student identified as victim of Palmer tractor-trailer accident
Ashanty Rivera
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 1 person dead following shooting on State Street in Springfield

Latest News

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
Starfires partnering with Baystate to help keep players ready for the field
Starfires partnering with Baystate to help keep players ready for the field
Crews battling fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield
Crews battling fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield
RAW: Emergency response to reported explosion in Paris
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16