Crews battling fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield

Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews are currently battling that fire on Hollywood Street, which is off of Commonwealth Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from our Springfield SkyCam.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Springfield.
Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

