A Dry Start to Summer, but it Won’t Stay That Way for Long

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonable day across western Mass for the final day of spring! Highs ended up in the upper 70s before spotty downpours came across the area. Some of the showers that moved through during the afternoon and evening brought heavy rain with isolated amounts from a tenth to an inch of rain!

Lots of clouds lingering tonight along with areas of fog. Lows dip back into the 50s.

The upper-level low from the last several days is finally moving out and surface high pressure will briefly move in Wednesday. We usher in the summer season with the pick of the week! Expect a dry weather day with comfortable humidity and a light easterly breeze. We will see some sunshine, but scattered to patchy clouds will be around as well. Highs return to the 70s and end up close to, but slightly below normal.

High pressure in the upper levels has been blocking an upper-low across the Southeast over the last few days. Starting Thursday, this block breaks down, which will allow the low to start moving northward. At the surface, high pressure moves offshore, bringing in more of a southerly flow, which will increase clouds, humidity and shower chances for New England.

Thursday is a tough call as high pressure is still close by, but scattered showers are now looking more likely, but we won’t have a washout. A cool, onshore wind is expected, so temperatures look to stay in the 60s out east and possibly 60s to low 70s here in western Mass. Wind takes a full shift to the South Friday, which will bring in a lot of mugginess-something that will linger a while.

From Friday to the middle of next week we will see a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms. Each day should begin muggy and mild with patchy fog and a spot shower. Most of the showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon, then diminish later in the evening. Each day poses a threat for downpours, but there’s not a big severe risk. Temperatures look warmest this weekend, then cool a bit next week.

