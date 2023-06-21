Gov. Healey proposes update to school health and physical education curriculum

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has announced a new proposed framework which could reshape how students learn about physical and mental health in the classroom. This is the first time in nearly 25 years that state leaders are revisiting the physical education and health curriculum.

“We’ve seen, unfortunately, how some states are moving backwards, making it harder for educators to teach, making it harder for young people to learn…but that’s not how we do things in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Healey gathered Wednesday with elected officials, the state’s secretary of education, LGBTQ+ advocates, and students to discuss a proposed framework to update the health and physical education curriculum in the commonwealth. The framework was last updated in 1999 and Healey said a lot has changed including technology, social media, and knowledge of physical and mental health since then.

“Our young people have experienced a real surge in documented mental health conditions and we owe it to them to empower them with resources, knowledge, and the tools they need to be successful,” Healey explained.

Another big point of discussion included in the framework is recognizing the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“These updates are also inclusive. They recognize gay, queer, trans students’ identities and needs. That’s important and it’s not something we are going to shy away from,” Healey added.

It’s something that Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page told Western Mass News may not be received well by everyone.

“…And look, let’s be clear. One of the things in particular that will controversial, hopefully not too much in Massachusetts, but across the country, is that it recognizes the health issues and concerns related to our LGBTQ+ youth,” Page said.

Some of the other topics in this proposed framework include mental and emotional health, personal safety and dating safety, substance use and misuse, gender or sexual orientation, and sexual health. Each school district can decide which parts of the curriculum to teach to students, but Page added, “We expect that our members would take these as the basis and develop these as the basis for their students and their districts.”

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will hear a presentation at its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 27 and vote on whether to send it out for public comment. If the board votes yes, teachers, parents, and other community members will have 60 days to give their feedback.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.