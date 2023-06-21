Here’s some ways to avoid a ‘summer slide’ with your children this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - School has wrapped up for many, but parents and students across western Massachusetts work to avoid the “summer slide,” so kids can stay sharp when they head back to class in the fall.

Schools out for summer, but for many the learning continues.

“We read every single day, and we attend the parks and playgroups everywhere we go on trips we go to museums just try and stay active keep him around people his age,” said Christina Lacasse of Granby.

Christina, like many parents, is planning to keep her son engaged throughout the summer and avoid what is known as the summer slide which is when kids forget what they learned in school while taking an extended break.

Western Mass News spoke with local pediatrician Dr. John Kelley to learn more.

“If they’re not reading at all or writing or using any of these skills, especially all grade levels, especially the younger kids even their fine motor skills using their pencil or pen gotta keep them practicing doing that,” said Dr. Kelley.

To avoid this, Dr. Kelley said its important to keep a child’s mind active through reading, writing, playing outside and limiting screen time.

So, we went out and found some activities for your kids to enjoy in our area this summer.

The first stop: The Springfield Boys and Girls Club family center on Acron Street. Where we learned about some of their summer activities on their itinerary.

“We’re actually going to be doing STEM, we got the pool open this summer we’ll be doing weekly field trips with them by age group,” said person. “The outside piece of it, kind of helps with the mental health, it’s always good to get the kids outside doing something active, keeping their minds engaged at all times.”

Speaking of mind engagement in Ludlow, the Hubbard Memorial Library kicked off their summer reading program on Wednesday. July Siebecker, is head of youth services for the library. She said it’s a fun way for kids to keep their reading skills sharp.

“We set goals for children that are easy, and then we give them incentives, for completing those goals in this case we have an online program,” said Siebecker. “You log reading and every child that reads at least 20 minutes a day, gets a raffle ticket and the raffles are for grand prizes.”

Meantime the students Western Mass News spoke with said summer reading is at the top of their bucket list.

“I have a lot of fantasy books I’m currently reading the young elites by Marie Lou,” said Bridget schneider, a student in 11th grade. “I read a lot of different fantasy like a lot of different age groups because even like younger graded books are still really good stories.”

