Humidity and Shower Chances Increasing Starting Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Summer has arrived with a dry weather day and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs this afternoon made it into the lower and middle 70s when we should be closer to 80 this time of year. High pressure is also keeping dew points close to 50-so it’s dry and refreshing.

You can certainly leave the windows open tonight as temperatures are expected to fall back to the lower 50s with increasing clouds. Cool and comfortable-something we may not get back to for a week or so!

Surface high pressure moves farther east and out to sea Thursday. We’ve got another cooler than normal day on tap with highs in the lower to middle 70s thanks to easterly breezes. Skies look mainly cloudy as a warm front moves up from the south and this front will bring a chance for showers-though the timing is questionable. For now, showers are most likely by the afternoon as high pressure starts losing the battle of keeping our area dry. Rainfall is looking mostly light with less than a quarter inch expected.

Humidity will start increasing Thursday night with the passing warm front and mugginess intensifies Friday through the next several days thanks to a strong southerly flow and upper low from the South. A semi-tropical pattern shaping up from Friday to next Wednesday with a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms-especially each afternoon and evening.

Friday will feature warmer temps and dew points in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible. Not much changes this weekend, though there’s a low risk for a stronger thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and a better risk for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 80 with dew points up around 70. Some sun may break out here and there too, leading to better storm chances.

Early next week we continue the pattern of warm, humid and stormy weather with a shot at more of a washout Tuesday. A cold front may come through mid-week and we could see a drop in humidity for the end of the week.

