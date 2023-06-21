Injured owl helped to safety by Massachusetts state trooper

A feathered friend is safe thanks to some help from a Massachusetts state trooper.
A feathered friend is safe thanks to some help from a Massachusetts state trooper.(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A feathered friend is safe thanks to some help from a Massachusetts state trooper.

Mass. State Police said that Trooper Samuel Muto was returning from an assignment in Boston when he saw an injured Great Horned Owl along Route 67 in West Brookfield.

They noted the owl appeared to have a broken wing. Muto then bundled him up in his jacket and brought him to the Brookfield barracks.

Environmental Police later picked up the owl to bring him to Tufts Animal Hospital for treatment.

