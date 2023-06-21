Investigation underway following incident at Round 1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke Mall, is temporarily closed.

Limited information is available about the store’s closure right now, but here is what we know so far.

Western Mass News obtained these photos of the business in the Holyoke Mall. In the photos, you can see damage at the store’s entryway completely knocking down the glass doors out of the frames and leaving pieces of glass in the front of the facility. It is not known at this time what or who caused this damage.

A quick Google search revealed that Round 1 is “temporarily closed”. The manager of Round 1 told us in a statement:

“We will reopen once they have repairs done to the front entrance.”

He added that there are plans in place to have temporary manual doors installed but he does not know how soon this will get repaired.

We reached out to the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday and they told us they are not commenting as it is an ongoing investigation.

We also reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for an update but have not yet heard back.

