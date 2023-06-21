Southwick Police looking for missing woman

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Southwick are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said that Katherine Korobkov, 32, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Southwick as she left for a bike ride on a newly purchased Fuji bicycle, which is gray in color.

“This is not normal behavior for Katherine to not return home or to not communicate with family,” police explained, adding that Korobkov does not have a cell phone with her.

Investigators noted that she has been known to ride long distances, typically south towards Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348.

