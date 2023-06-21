Springfield teenager reported missing

17-year-old, Lily Belle Young was last seen in the evening on June 3rd in the 1500 block of Allen St. in Springfield, MA(Photo courtesy Bethany Young)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager from Springfield has been reported missing to police.

17-year-old, Lily Belle Young was last seen in the evening on June 3rd in the 1500 block of Allen Street.

Springfield police say she ran away from her CHD program.

17-year-old, Lily Belle Young was last seen in the evening on June 3rd in the 1500 block of Allen St. in Springfield, MA.(Photo courtesy Bethany Young)

She was first reported missing in the early morning hours of June 4th.

If you have seen Lily or know her whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

