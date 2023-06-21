Starfires partnering with Baystate to help keep players ready for the field

The Westfield Starfires are teaming up with Baystate Medical Center to ensure that their...
The Westfield Starfires are teaming up with Baystate Medical Center to ensure that their talented roster of players are ready to play their best baseball this summer.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Starfires are teaming up with Baystate Medical Center to ensure that their talented roster of players are ready to play their best baseball this summer.

It’s a summer full of fun for fans cheering on the Starfires at Bullens Field. For the players, it’s a chance to work on their skills before returning to school in the fall.

“Trying to be a presence behind the plate, trying to be a leader on the team because that’s what I’m hoping to come into a program like Rutgers and do,” said Starfires catcher JD Jones.

This is the fifth season that the team has partnered with the experienced sports medicine team at Baystate Medical Center.

“Just making sure they’re staying healthy. I mean, if you’re not healthy, you’re not on the field,” said Dr. Zachary Schepart with the Sports and Exercise Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center.

After putting their bodies through 40 to 60 games in the spring at college, the team will compete in another 64-game schedule this summer. Schepart told Western Mass News that he stresses the importance of flexibility and core strength to keep players performing their best.

“I think we tend to see a lot of issues with flexibility, especially in those athletes that may not have the most access to strength and conditioning, nutrition, and everything else like that,” Schepart added.

Some of these athletes compete at the top college programs with the top facilities in the country, like the University of Miami.

“We had our own trainer with our own treatment room with everything that we would need if we were injured…They also built, I think two years ago, a nutrition center at the baseball field that they would stock every week,” Jones added.

“[The] difference between D-I, D-II, D-III is going to be really significant when it comes to ability of strength and conditioning, coaches, nutrition, resources, and adequate access to the dining halls,” Schepart explained.

Schepart and his team listen to each player to learn more about their playing careers and injury history.

“A few of them had mentioned some elbow injuries in the past. They had rehab without surgery, which is the ultimate goal, but what they had to do off the field in terms of time off, in terms of their ramp-up programs,” Schepart noted.

Off the field, there’s advice that every athlete can take advantage of, especially in the dog days of summer.

“You want to make sure you’re getting your good eight, if not nine, hours of sleep every night…Focusing on food intake as well, especially in the hot sun that you may not get in some of these northern kind of towns and cities during the regular collegiate baseball season,” Schepart said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023
60 lbs. of marijuana, 31 lbs. of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized in West Springfield
Officials have identified the high school student killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Palmer...
Pathfinder Tech student identified as victim of Palmer tractor-trailer accident
Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western...
Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground closed for summer season
Ashanty Rivera
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 1 person dead following shooting on State Street in Springfield

Latest News

We are just days away from the Hooplandia basketball tournament tipping off at the Eastern...
Hooplandia could lead to busy weekend for West Springfield businesses
Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.
Todd Crandell 061023
Addict to IRONMAN: triathlete marks 106th IRONMAN competition in western Mass.
FILE - Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy, between...
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement