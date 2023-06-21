State votes to fund part of new Holyoke middle school project

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts School Building Authority has agreed to pay for a portion of the costs of building a new middle school in Holyoke, which clears the way for the project to move forward.

It was the final approval that Holyoke needed in order to build a new middle school on the site where the William R. Peck School now stands.

MSBA has agreed to reimburse $46 million of the cost, which leaves the city of Holyoke responsible for the remaining $40 million.

When it opens in fall or winter 2025, the new middle school will serve approximately 550 students in grades six through eight.

