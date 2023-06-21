Town by Town: Hubbard Memorial Library kicks off summer program, HMC farmer’s market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Ludlow and Holyoke.

The Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow celebrated their summer reading program with a kickoff party.

This free event took place this afternoon from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to all ages, this summer party had crafts, glitter tattoos, face painting, cookie decorating, balloon animals, lawn games and more!

In Holyoke, a brand-new farmers market opened up at Holyoke Medical Center this month.

The HMC farmer’s market is conveniently close to the front entrance of the hospital, with valet parking available.

Holyoke residents are encouraged to utilize the hospital’s free transportation shuttles.

The market is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

