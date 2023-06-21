Westfield city councilor proposing ordinance to allow backyard chickens

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People in Westfield are continuing their fight to legalize backyard chickens under a new ordinance proposed by one city councilor.

“I’ve been approached by several citizens who would like to be able to raise chickens or to have eggs so they have some sort of control over their food source,” said Westfield Ward 2 City Councilor Ralph Figy.

The push to legalize chickens in Westfield continues. On Tuesday, Figy proposed an ordinance in front of the city’s planning board. Many people spoke out and expressed their support of the proposal.

“In Boston, lots are a lot smaller and you can have chickens in Boston, up to six, no roosters. They have to be 25 feet from the property line. My neighbors had chickens, never a problem. I heard them once or twice. When I moved here, I was very surprised I couldn’t legally have chickens,” said one Westfield resident.

“I grew up in Agawam where we had chickens and it taught me a lot of responsibility as a little girl growing up and I would love to watch my kids learn that too,” explained another Westfield resident.

Currently in Westfield, chickens are only allowed to be kept in residential areas with a minimum of five acres. Under this new proposal, six female chickens would be allowed in a contained space at residential property in the city with at least 5,000 square feet.

“The biggest impact is we have a lot of people who currently have chickens that are not legal in the city of Westfield. What this ordinance would do is legalize those and allow people the opportunity to have a limited number of chickens in their residential neighborhood…Our surrounding communities have this ordinance already. They allow chickens,” Figy added.

Other communities where backyard chickens are currently legal in western Massachusetts include Agawam, Easthampton, Northampton, and West Springfield. The planning board ultimately voted in favor of the ordinance, but some were skeptical about the proposal.

“I am in support of chickens. However, it will add additional costs to our city. I look at costs, I look at our water, sewer, trash, all of those fees try to hold everybody accountable,” said a Westfield resident.

Others remain optimistic about the benefits of having their own chickens in their backyard.

“With rising costs and inflation, it gives citizens of Westfield the ability to have our own food, raise our own chickens, have the responsibility, and I do believe if done legally, this would be a benefit to our community,” noted another Westfield resident.

The ordinance will now be considered by the Westfield City Council, which will hold a public hearing on the matter on July 6.

