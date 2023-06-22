3 western Massachusetts residents win $5.5 million in lottery prizes

Three western Massachusetts residents were recently big on Mass. Lottery games.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three western Massachusetts residents were recently big winers on Massachusetts Lottery games.

The agency said that Michael Sprandel of Agawam won $500,000 on June 15 by playing the same set of numbers five times on one Mass. Cash ticket. The numbers were reportedly a set of numbers that he plays regularly and represent birthdays of family members.

Sprandel purchased his winning ticket from Agawam Gulf on Springfield Street in Agawam, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for the winning ticket’s sale.

Meanwhile, Jose Diaz of Turners Falls won $4 million on the lottery’s “100X The Money” scratch ticket. He chose the cash option for the prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes.

Diaz is reportedly planning on using the winnings to pay off his mortgage and the store from which he purchased the winning ticket, Zee Mart on Locust Street in Northampton, will receive a $40,000 bonus.

The lottery added that Keith Mackie of Becket won $1 million on their “50X Cash” scratch ticket. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Mackie reportedly went into Rocky Mart on Housatonic Street in Lee with his son, who noticed a “new’ sticker on the game and decided to buy a ticket. Mackie then bought two tickets, one of which was the winner.

Mackie opted to take the prize in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He plans on using his winnings to pay off his mortgage, build a garage shop for himself, and help pay for his son’s wedding.

The store from which Mackie purchased the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

