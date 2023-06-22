‘Beyond Walls’ project will unveil 12 new murals in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke welcomed back the Beyond Walls team to create more art around the paper city.

Western Mass News was told this project will bring 12 murals, adding to the existing 9 murals in the city.

On Wednesday night, Beyond Walls hosted an artist meet and greet at El Mercado on Main Street to allow the community to meet the faces behind the art.

We stopped by where we caught up with Aaron Vega, Director of the Planning and Economic Development Office. He shared his excitement to bring the Beyond Walls team back to Holyoke!

“One of the great things beyond walls has done is sort of activate some underutilized or problem spaces in the city and they’ve also sort of inspired other artists and other groups to come up with murals,” said Vega.

We’re told, the event was a celebration of creativity, culture, and collaboration.

Additionally, Beyond Walls will host a mural tour and community clean up event during the “Noche de San Juan” festivities on June 24.

