‘Beyond Walls’ project will unveil 12 new murals in Holyoke

The city of Holyoke welcomed back the Beyond Walls team to create more art around the paper city.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Holyoke welcomed back the Beyond Walls team to create more art around the paper city.

Western Mass News was told this project will bring 12 murals, adding to the existing 9 murals in the city.

On Wednesday night, Beyond Walls hosted an artist meet and greet at El Mercado on Main Street to allow the community to meet the faces behind the art.

We stopped by where we caught up with Aaron Vega, Director of the Planning and Economic Development Office. He shared his excitement to bring the Beyond Walls team back to Holyoke!

“One of the great things beyond walls has done is sort of activate some underutilized or problem spaces in the city and they’ve also sort of inspired other artists and other groups to come up with murals,” said Vega.

We’re told, the event was a celebration of creativity, culture, and collaboration.

Additionally, Beyond Walls will host a mural tour and community clean up event during the “Noche de San Juan” festivities on June 24.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023
60 lbs. of marijuana, 31 lbs. of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized in West Springfield
Important training played out in Franklin County on Tuesday as members of the Western...
Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground closed for summer season
Officials have identified the high school student killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Palmer...
Pathfinder Tech student identified as victim of Palmer tractor-trailer accident
One local medical center joins a growing number of hospitals in Massachusetts that are turning...
Mass. Nurses Association reacts to new Baystate Health code of conduct
Ashanty Rivera
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

The 10th annual western Massachusetts boys high school volleyball all-star game was held on...
Westfield High School hosts western Mass. volleyball all-star game
Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds...
Westfield crews, Mass. State Police search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds
Town by town is taking you to Ludlow and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Hubbard Memorial Library kicks off summer program, HMC farmer’s market
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed