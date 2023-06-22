Getting Answers: food insecurity in western Massachusetts

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Researchers recently revealed that western Massachusetts has the highest levels of food insecurity in the state. Now, with summer break upon us, one local class in Agawam has come together to try and help with the issue.

The new statewide study from the Greater Boston Food Bank showed that, in 2022, western Massachusetts had the highest rates of food insecurity in the state with 41 percent. Now, one local six grade class is hoping to make a difference.

“Being aware that a student next to them may come in different days and may have different moods and there’s really reasons why. They could be hungry, there’s so many things out there, and it raises awareness and we need to do more of it,” said Kathy Goyette-Jediny, a sixth grade teacher at Roberta Doering Middle School in Agawam.

Goyette-Jediny began a project with her class at the beginning of the year in an effort to educate her students about hunger in America.

“We created posters, we did the lessons, they did research, they did can drives, but in doing this, we also have a kindness club and the kindness club, without really knowing that we were doing this piece of it, they were doing bagged lunches for the rescue mission in Springfield,” Goyette-Jediny

Through the help of the organization ‘Explore, Act, Tell: The Nourishing Neighbors Act’, the class received lessons about food insecurity in their community and around the world. The kids were able to raise awareness around the issue throughout the school year.

“To me as a principal, it’s really important to have one of the staff behind projects like this,” said Roberta Doering Middle School Principal Tom Schnepp. “We helped three different food pantries, Bethany’s being one of them, then again working with Springfield Rescue Mission, looking to serve our community is just a very important aspect of everyone’s education.”

Schnepp told us there is extreme value for students to understand food insecurity and act on solutions in their community.

“…For students to get an awareness to do the research and then develop some empathy for some other kids who might be struggling and then not only have that knowledge and empathy, but then moving to act and saying ‘Oh, what can we do?’” Schnepp explained.

Over in Chicopee, the district has begun their summer meal program in an effort to provide free food to children in need while school is out for the summer.

“We run our summer food service program at about seven or eight of our schools, as well as seven locations that are mobile with our food truck, the curbside cafeteria, so we are going to be at different parks of the city, as well as the Chicopee library every day distributing free meals to kids up to the age of 18,” said Melanie Wilk, food service director for Chicopee Public Schools.

In the study by the Greater Boston Food Bank, it revealed that more children are at-risk of hunger in Hampden County. The study also found that overall food insecurity is still nearly 70 percent higher than before the pandemic. Wilk told Western Mass News that food insecurity is a problem for many in the city.

“Chicopee definitely experiences food insecurity and there’s a lot of food deserts in Chicopee, as well as areas where there’s not a grocery store, ability to get fresh food, lack of transportation, things like we know that the school meals program helps to alleviate that. It’s a really important part of the kids day and, throughout the summer, we want to make sure that remains in place as well,” Wilk explained.

She added that the program is open to the public for any kid under the age of 18, even students not in the Chicopee school district.

“The more participation we get, the better we can make the program, so definitely come out and participate. There’s enough food for everybody. We’ve heard sometimes we want to leave it for the families that really need it, but we will have enough food for everybody,” Wilk noted.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.