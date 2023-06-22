Getting Answers: Greenfield hotel used as emergency shelter for refugees and immigrants

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Massachusetts continues to struggle with a shortage of affordable housing, more immigrants and refugees are being placed in emergency temporary shelters.

On Thursday, Western Mass News visited the Days Inn hotel in Greenfield. That hotel has been used as a temporary shelter for immigrant families and refugees for weeks now after Lieutenant Governor, Kim Driscoll, informed the mayor of Greenfield that a deal was struck between the state and the hotel.

Prices for housing in Massachusetts keep rising fast and a constant flow of new people arriving in the state has created a new sense of urgency to find places to shelter those seeking help.

In late May, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, in a joint effort with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities notified the city of Greenfield that families, immigrants and refugees who qualify for the state’s emergency housing and assistance program will be arriving within the days to the Days Inn in Greenfield.

At first, only 14 families, including children, arrived. A total of 61 people. Now, there are 48 families taking shelter in the hotel. That is a total of 15o people most coming from Haiti.

Western Mass News reached out to Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner to learn more about the current status of these families in the hotel, and in a statement, she said in part quote:

“There is no minimum or maximum length of stay for emergency sheltered families … the state continues to oversee the shelter as they collaborate with greenfield and the on-site service provider, ServiceNet.”

The city and local non-profit organization are currently providing assistance and resources to those taking temporary shelter.

Laurie Millman, executive director of the Center for New Americans, is getting involved by offering English language classes along with other help.

“We’re serving, you know, people, refugees who are being resettled in Hampden County all the way up to Greenfield,” said Millman. “We’re nothing if not creative. And we see the need. And we see how much people want to learn English. And we understand that without English they’re really locked out of community resources and jobs. So, we’re going to do our best.”

Greenfield residents are getting involved too.

Diana Nunez is collecting donations, primarily books, for the children in the hotel. She said involvement from businesses in the community would be welcome.

“I want to encourage all the businesses to maybe reach out, donate some gift certificates,” expressed Nunez. “I think that would be a real good thing because they are often, where we kind of bring them things and then they try that. This gives them an opportunity to try things they might like individually.”

Now it is worth mentioning that donations being dropped off at the hotel will not be accepted.

Tomorrow, Mayor Wedegartner, along with Greenfield’s Health Director and the Director of Shelter Operations for ServiceNet, will be hosting an information session and providing updates on how to assist with the emergency shelter.

