Getting Answers: Plans underway for new middle school in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about a project years in the making, a new middle school in Holyoke.

After countless surveys, meetings, rezoning and now the state paying for a portion of the project. City leaders said they’re excited to be this much closer to building a school suited for their students.

“Key headliner-- it’s time for Holyoke,” said Mayor Garcia.

Holyoke city leaders gathered in town hall Thursday to share the latest on the project years in the making a new middle school to better serve the paper city.

“Our middle school children we weren’t meeting their needs as best as adequately as we could,” added Garcia.

In 2016, a study determined that William R. Peck School on Northampton Street should no longer be used due to its aging infrastructure and poor design that doesn’t meet student’s needs.

Flash forward to this past Wednesday when the Massachusetts’s School Building Authority agreed to reimburse Holyoke for more than half of the $85 million needed to build a new middle school.

MSBA: $46 million

City of Holyoke: $40 million

Now these numbers may seem intimidating, but we’re told this project won’t spike property taxes. It will actually add value to the city.

“Education is the foundation of every community,” said Erin Brunell from the Holyoke School Committee. “Without quality schools, families aren’t going to choose to live there-- without quality schools you have increased crime rate without quality schools you don’t have the job the core of job candidates.

This is what the new middle school will look like. You can see spacious classrooms, and facilities like a fitness room and a technology stem lab.

Superintendent Anthony Soto told Western Mass News, a building like this can help students and teachers flourish.

“I saw a student Raoul getting off the bus this year, and he looked very down I said Raoul it’s the first day of school, why aren’t you excited, and he said Anothony this place is like a jail,” said Soto. “It’s shaped like an octagon, and some of the windows have bars on it and it really took me back.

After the recent rezoning of Holyoke Public Schools, we wanted to know which teacher and over 500 6th graders through 8th graders will fill the halls at this new middle school.

It’s hoped that demolition of the peck middle school can start in the late summer or early fall, and they hope construction can start next spring, so the school can open by the end of 2025.

Soto said they will work with the school committee on naming the new school.

