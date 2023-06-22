Getting Answers: Residents react to pollution in Connecticut River after heavy rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Western Mass News viewer sent us a video of sewage in the Connecticut River, a common occurrence after significant rainfall, he would like to see some change.

When Mark Ripolone went to the dock at the Springfield Canoe and Yacht Club in Agawam Tuesday, he came across a sight, he and others usually see after a rainstorm sewage in the Connecticut River.

He shared this video with Western Mass News, hoping to see change.

“This is going into people’s docks, it logjams, it’s not going anywhere, I don’t want to get explicit but it’s not good it’s in our sediment it’s in the area its affecting wildlife,” said Ripolone.

This is what the Connecticut River looked like on Thursday. We went to the Springfield Water and Sewer commission for answers.

Josh Schimmel is the commission’s executive director, he told Western Mass News they do what they can to keep the water safe.

“During wet weather events, we do have overflows, that do occur going into the Connecticut River, and we notify folks who are interested in being notified through a pretty sophisticated system,” said Schimmel. “We treat the sewage pertaining to our permit with EPA and Mass DEEP.”

He said they continue to work to reduce the pollution.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve spent over 200 million in reducing CSOS, or coming in and reducing them by half of what they were say 15-20 years ago,” said Schimmel. “We’re about to complete a $140 million project that will probably reduce CSOS in an average year, about 100,000,000 gallons.”

However they both agree more can be done.

“We need to go after government funding to help clear up the situation,” added Ripolone.

“It’s much larger than Springfield, much larger than just Chicopee and just Holyoke available resource all three of these municipalities is an agency dedicated to protecting, but it’s extremely expensive to clean up,” said Schimmel.

