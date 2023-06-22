Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey administration has announced it will help fund construction of a new courthouse in Springfield.

The announcement comes as part of the governor’s fiscal budget over the next several years.

More than $100 million is planned for a new courthouse.

There has been a push to renovate the Roderick Ireland Courthouse following concerns of toxic mold in the building.

The administration said they will now allocate $106 million over the next 5 years to build a new, modern hall of justice to replace the aging facility.

