Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey administration has announced it will help fund construction of a new courthouse in Springfield.
The announcement comes as part of the governor’s fiscal budget over the next several years.
More than $100 million is planned for a new courthouse.
There has been a push to renovate the Roderick Ireland Courthouse following concerns of toxic mold in the building.
The administration said they will now allocate $106 million over the next 5 years to build a new, modern hall of justice to replace the aging facility.
