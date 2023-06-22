Longmeadow native Brynn Cartelli performing at MGM’s Free Music Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow native and 2018 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Brynn Cartelli will be returning to western Massachusetts this Friday to perform at MGM Springfield for Free Music Friday.

“I’m really grateful for where I started on the show, but I’m almost more grateful for the time I had to be at home and to think about it about who I was and who I wanted to be,” Cartelli said.

Fans of “The Voice” recognize the name Brynn Cartelli as the youngest winner in the show’s history and after her victory in 2018, her name has been written in lights across her new home of New York City and beyond, but to some in western Massachusetts, they know the young pop star as Brynn from Longmeadow.

This Friday, Cartelli will return home to play at MGM Springfield for Free Music Friday. She told us she’s excited to show local fans how her western Massachusetts roots have influenced her musical journey.

“Musically, it’s a lot different than what I’ve done before, but it feels really like it’s coming from me and it feels inspired from where I’m from and where I’m going,” Cartelli added.

She said her western Massachusetts fans can expect to hear the songs they know and love along with some new tracks.

“They can also expect to hear what’s coming next. I think people are always asking me about it, especially when I go home. I run into people at the bagel shop or at the grocery store. They’re always asking and I feel like this is the answer to a lot of those questions,” Cartelli explained.

Cartelli added that her new songs feature an east coast sound. She told Western Mass News that it feels right to debut some of her new work in front of her hometown fans this Friday and she hopes the crowd at this weekend’s show will be able to understand them on a deeper level.

“It starts with the sounds I grew up around here and transitions now to my life in New York City, which is something I always dreamed of, but coming back home and playing it for the first time for family, friends, and people that have supported me from the beginning, it just means the world to me,” Cartelli said.

Friday will be the first time Cartelli returns to a stage in western Massachusetts since her Big E performance back in 2019 and now that she has more of her own music in her back pocket, she told Western Mass News she feels more confident than ever.

Cartelli will take the stage on The Plaza at MGM Springfield Friday as part of Free Music Friday. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.