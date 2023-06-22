Humidity Rising Friday With Spotty Showers and a Thunderstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -High pressure the clear winner in today’s weather battle, which gave us a very nice weather day! With a lot more sun than expected and clouds staying blocked to our south, temperatures rose into the 70s to around 80.

Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will continue moving northeast and our ridge of high pressure starts breaking down. This will allow for increasing low clouds and fog tonight and overnight with light and variable breezes and a slight uptick in humidity. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s through Friday morning.

An upper level low to our southwest will move in our direction Friday, allowing a warm front to lift into southern New England. Increasing humidity and seasonable temperatures expected with a lot of clouds. Not a washout, but isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible throughout the day-especially in the afternoon as the day heats up.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be impacting our weather for the weekend. It lingers to our west, which will keep us on the warm and humid side of the system, so expect highs around 80 or into the 80s with dew points up around 70 all weekend. Showers are possible early Saturday, then scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Sunday looks to start with some patchy fog and maybe some sun, then showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts.

Our weather looks warm with spotty afternoon showers and storms Monday, then we may see a better chance for rain Tuesday as a system moves in from the west. Showers may linger Wednesday along with a slow-moving front, then Thursday and Friday should show some improvement.

