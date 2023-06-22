Mass. State Police issue AMBER Alert for 4-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Massachusetts girl who has been reportedly kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother.

Mass. State Police said that they are looking for four-year-old Cortana Goncalves. She is approximately three feet tall, weighs between 30 and 35 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored “Hello Kitty” shirt and striped shorts.

Investigators believe that she may in the custody of her biological mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold. State Police said that Arnold, whose last known location was on the Mass. Pike in Blandford around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, took Goncalves in violation of a custody agreement.

Brandee Arnold (Mass. State Police)

“Arnold has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child,” said Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio.

Arnold and Goncalves may be traveling in a grey 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration: 3SCG24.

Anyone with information on Arnold, Goncalves, or the vehicle are asked to call 911 immediately.

