Penguin chick joins exhibit at aquarium

(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving. (Source: New England Aquarium/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSTON (CNN) - A baby chick that hatched at the New England Aquarium three months ago is all grown up.

Well, it’s grown up enough to move in with the rest of the penguin colony at the Boston aquarium.

The African penguin is named Bray, a name chosen by the staff because of the donkey-like vocalizations made by African penguins.

Bray is now 6.6 pounds. That’s more than 42 times her hatch weight.

She is surrounded by several relatives in her new habitat, including great-grandmother Deco.

At 41 years old, Deco is the oldest penguin at the aquarium.

African penguins, which are an endangered species, have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in their native habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia.

