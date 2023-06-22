Search continues for missing boater at Hampton Ponds in Westfield

By Maria Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews continue their search for a missing boater at Hampton Ponds in Westfield.

Mass. State Police said that three men were in canoe that capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Two of them made it back to shore, while the third, a 20 year old from East Longmeadow, is still missing.

One of the men was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local and state crews searched for the young man until around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday before resuming the search Thursday morning. Multiple agencies are on-scene looking for that man, including the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit, Westfield Fire and Police, the Massachusetts State Police underwater recovery unit and marine unit, as well as the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Last night, we saw police cruisers, ambulances, boats, and helicopters all on-scene, contributing to the search efforts.

Police are asking for the public to stay away from the Hampton Ponds area as crews continue the search.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

