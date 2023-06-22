Southwick Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 11-year-old Amelia Molloy was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a pink Nirvana shirt, gray shorts, and blue shark ﬂip ﬂops.

Molloy is 5′4″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes

Investigators believe that she is with friends in the Westfield Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348.

