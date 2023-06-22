Strong player field tees off at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The first round of the Travelers Championship teed off Thursday morning in Cromwell.

The player field for the 2023 Travelers Championship was announced earlier this week.

A total of 156 players were in it.

The field featured eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world, including no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Current Masters Champion Jon Rahm and current U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark participated in the event.

Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, was also part of the field.

The Travelers was a “designated” event this year, with an elevated purse of $20 million, tournament officials said.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

The 2023 player field is listed below:

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Benjamin

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Svoboda, Andrew

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.