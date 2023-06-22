Strong player field tees off at the Travelers Championship

By Evan Sobol and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The first round of the Travelers Championship teed off Thursday morning in Cromwell.

The player field for the 2023 Travelers Championship was announced earlier this week.

A total of 156 players were in it.

The field featured eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world, including no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Current Masters Champion Jon Rahm and current U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark participated in the event.

Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, was also part of the field.

The Travelers was a “designated” event this year, with an elevated purse of $20 million, tournament officials said.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

The 2023 player field is listed below:

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hahn, James
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Benjamin
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noren, Alex
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svoboda, Andrew
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tway, Kevin
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron

