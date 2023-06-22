Victim of deadly shooting on State Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to the 600 block of State Street on Monday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said when officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Shawn Delgado of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. Delgado was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the D.A.’s murder unit.

