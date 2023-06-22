Victim of deadly shooting on State Street in Springfield identified

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to the 600 block of State Street on Monday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said when officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Shawn Delgado of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. Delgado was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the D.A.’s murder unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
One local medical center joins a growing number of hospitals in Massachusetts that are turning...
Mass. Nurses Association reacts to new Baystate Health code of conduct
Katherine Korobkov
Southwick Police locate missing woman
Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds...
Rescuers search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds
West Springfield drug, gun bust 062023
60 lbs. of marijuana, 31 lbs. of hallucinogenic mushrooms seized in West Springfield

Latest News

Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield
Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield
Travelers play begins - WFSB
Strong player field tees off at the Travelers Championship
Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield
Healey Administration to fund construction of new courthouse in Springfield
Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds...
Rescuers search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds