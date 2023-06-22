Westfield crews, Mass. State Police search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds on Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they are assisting the Westfield Police Department and Fire Department in searching for a missing kayaker.

Police have also confirmed that multiple crews are actively searching the ponds for a person who did not resurface after their canoe submerged.

Officials asks the public is there is anyone who has video footage that look out to the ponds specifically in the areas of Long Pond Road, Old Apremont Way to call dispatch at 413-562-5411.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

