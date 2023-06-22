Westfield High School hosts western Mass. volleyball all-star game

The 10th annual western Massachusetts boys high school volleyball all-star game was held on Wednesday night at Westfield High School.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The event was produced by the International Volleyball Hall of Fame and Pioneer Valley Volleyball Academy in Holyoke and was presented by PeoplesBank.

The 52 players selected represented the 19 different high schools throughout western Mass.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

