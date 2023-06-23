1 person dead following shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead following a shooting Friday morning in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. John Monaghan said that several calls for shots fired were reported around 9:20 a.m. on Appleton Street, between Maple and Chestnut Streets.

Officers arrived a short time later and found an adult male victim, who died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and state police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.