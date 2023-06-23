5 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Five people have been arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday’s undercover prostitution operation, like last week’s operation, was in response to “neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues stemming from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood of the city.”

Over the span of approximately four hours, five people were arrested on charges of paying for sexual conduct, including:

Normand Proulx, 79, of Agawam

Javier Santiago, 46, of Springfield

Willie Peoples Jr., 27, of Springfield

Luis Henriquez, 31, of Chicopee

William Galarza, 31, of Chicopee

Henriquez is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Thursday’s arrests come approximately one week after 11 people were arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in the city.

