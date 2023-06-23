5 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Five people have been arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday’s undercover prostitution operation, like last week’s operation, was in response to “neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues stemming from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood of the city.”
Over the span of approximately four hours, five people were arrested on charges of paying for sexual conduct, including:
- Normand Proulx, 79, of Agawam
- Javier Santiago, 46, of Springfield
- Willie Peoples Jr., 27, of Springfield
- Luis Henriquez, 31, of Chicopee
- William Galarza, 31, of Chicopee
Henriquez is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Thursday’s arrests come approximately one week after 11 people were arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in the city.
