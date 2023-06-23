5 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield

Five people have been arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield.
Five people have been arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Five people have been arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday’s undercover prostitution operation, like last week’s operation, was in response to “neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues stemming from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood of the city.”

Over the span of approximately four hours, five people were arrested on charges of paying for sexual conduct, including:

  • Normand Proulx, 79, of Agawam
  • Javier Santiago, 46, of Springfield
  • Willie Peoples Jr., 27, of Springfield
  • Luis Henriquez, 31, of Chicopee
  • William Galarza, 31, of Chicopee

Henriquez is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Thursday’s arrests come approximately one week after 11 people were arrested as part of another ‘anti-John’ operation in the city.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Victim of deadly shooting on State Street in Springfield identified
Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds...
Rescuers search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Teenager seriously injured in Springfield moped crash
Registration underway for first-ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K Walk/Run
Registration underway for first-ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K Walk/Run
Registration underway for first-ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K Walk/Run
Join us on October 7 for the Jack Rome Memorial 5K
The Healey Driscoll administration unveiling its capital investment plan for their fiscal...
Getting Answers: Officials discuss investment plan to rebuild Springfield courthouse