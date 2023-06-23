Arraignment held for mother charged with kidnapping daughter in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mother who allegedly kidnapped her daughter on Thursday, prompting an AMBER Alert, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Brandee Arnold, 32, was arraigned in Springfield District Court and entered a not guilty plea.

Arnold has been charged with kidnapping of a minor by parent or relative and reckless endangerment of a child.

