Arraignment held for mother charged with kidnapping daughter in Springfield

Brandee Arnold appears in Springfield District Court on June 23, 2023
Brandee Arnold appears in Springfield District Court on June 23, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mother who allegedly kidnapped her daughter on Thursday, prompting an AMBER Alert, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Brandee Arnold, 32, was arraigned in Springfield District Court and entered a not guilty plea.

Arnold has been charged with kidnapping of a minor by parent or relative and reckless endangerment of a child.

Western Mass News will have more on today’s court hearing starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

