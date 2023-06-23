‘Black in Business’ dinner series highlights experiences of local entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another installment of the “Black in Business” dinner series took place on Thursday evening at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge.

Thursday’s edition in the series focused on men’s health and featured discussion of the physical and mental health resources available to male entrepreneurs as they work to grow their business.

Nicole Obi, the event organizer said “wealth is health and we want to make sure that our business owners are really not just focused on growing their businesses but taking care of themselves and taking care of their family whether that’s their mental health or their physical health and we really want to make sure that’s really driven home for a community that’s not always focused on health.”

Thursday’s event featured several guest speakers along with many local entrepreneurs that shared their experiences.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.