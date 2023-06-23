GROW Holyoke Awards honors local businesses, leaders at Delaney House

The GROW Holyoke awards, formerly known as Business Person of the Year and Fifield volunteer award dinner was held tonight at the Delaney House.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The event honors Holyoke businesses and leaders.

Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai was named Business Person of the Year, and Priscilla Rivera of city sports, was named the 2023 Fifield Volunteer of the Year, making her the third Latino to ever win the award.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

